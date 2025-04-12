Kyle Lowry Injury: Will miss final game of season

Lowry (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Lowry will end the regular season on the sidelines, though that's not surprising, as the veteran floor general was limited to just 35 appearances and 12 starts in 2024-25 due to several injuries. In those games, Lowry averaged a mere 3.9 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while logging just 18.8 minutes per contest -- his lowest mark since his rookie year.