Kyle Lowry News: Gets 15 minutes in return

Lowry (hip) tallied two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 15 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 109-97 win over the Bulls.

The banged-up 76ers were without six players due to injury, but Lowry's return from a 10-game absence due to a right hip sprain at least helped restore a little bit of depth in the backcourt. The six-time All-Star should continue to maintain a spot in the Philadelphia rotation but doesn't offer much fantasy appeal at this stage of his career. Over 26 appearances (12 starts) this season, Lowry is averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 19.7 minutes while shooting just 35.2 percent from the field.