Kyrie Irving News: Leading scorer in tight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Irving contributed 20 points (6-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 98-89 win over the Suns.

The veteran guard scored at least 15 points and drained at least one three-pointer for the eight straight appearance, a stretch in which he's averaging 23.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.6 boards, 3.4 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc. With Luka Doncic (calf) on the shelf, likely until February, Irving could see his distribution numbers increase, but his five assists Friday were right in line with his season average.

