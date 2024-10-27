Kyshawn George News: Blocks four shots in loss

George supplied two points (0-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 135-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

George failed to make a shot from the field and is 2-for-13 to start his career. However, his four blocked shots Saturday give fantasy managers a glimpse of what the rookie brings defensively. He's played at least 20 minutes off the bench in back-to-back games to start his career and should continue to get consistent playing time for a rebuilding Wizards squad.