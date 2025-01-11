Kyshawn George News: Scores 12 points off bench

George ended with 12 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 138-105 loss to the Bulls.

George returned to the bench after starting in the Wizards' previous two outings, but the rookie out of Miami responded by delivering his first double-digit scoring performance since Dec. 28. George has logged at least 20 minutes in all but one of his previous 11 appearances, so he's seeing enough playing time to be valuable in deep formats, but he's averaging only 6.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in that span while shooting a woeful 32.9 percent from the floor. Those numbers won't take him too far in fantasy, essentially limiting his upside to deep formats.