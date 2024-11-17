LaMelo Ball Injury: Warming up Sunday

Coach Charles Lee said Ball (finger), who's listed as questionable, will warm up with the intention of playing in Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball and Miles Bridges going through their normal pregame routines is a positive sign for their availability, but they likely won't be officially cleared until right before tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET. Ball played 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-114 win over the Bucks, posting 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists.