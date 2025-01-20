LaMelo Ball News: All-around showing in victory
Ball provided 23 points (8-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 110-105 win over the Mavericks.
Ball did a little bit of everything to lift Charlotte to victory Monday, leading all players in assists to go along with a team-high-tying scoring total while finishing second on the team in rebounds in a balanced showcase. Ball has tallied at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in six contests this season while posting at least 20 points in nine consecutive outings.
