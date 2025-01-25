LaMelo Ball News: Team-high 25 points vs. NOLA

Ball contributed 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 123-92 victory over the Pelicans.

Ball returned Saturday from a one-game absence due to a sprained right wrist and led the Hornets in both scoring and assists. He wasn't the most efficient from the field and connected on just 50.0 percent of his free-throw attempts, but Ball will continue to see plenty of volume as Charlotte's clear No. 1 option on offense. Over his last eight outings, Ball has averaged 25.5 points, 7.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 rebounds over 35.2 minutes per game.