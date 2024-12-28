Landry Shamet News: Makes impact in limited time

Shamet amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and two steals in 10 minutes during Friday's 108-85 win over the Magic.

Shamet appeared in just 10 minutes off the bench in Friday's contest, but made the most of his time on the court while leading all Knicks bench players in scoring to go along with a team-high-tying steals total. Shamet will continue to work his way back to 100 percent after missing most of the season to this point with a dislocated right shoulder, so expect Shamet's production to continue on a positive trajectory as he gets more time with New York.