Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings

As the Conference Finals roll on, 26 of the 30 teams in the Association are already in evaluation mode for the 2025-26 NBA season. That means GMs and scouts are looking for any analytical insight that can help them build a roster that instead has them playing into June next season.

One thing coaches can't teach? Speed.

Methodology

Utilizing NBA.com, Rotowire.com found the players (during the 2024-25 regular season) on each team that had the highest average speed throughout the season. Players needed to play in 41 games (half the season) to be included. Speed was calculated via the NBA's player tracking that has been available since the 2013-14 season.

While there are plenty of usual suspects who are represented here, several big men showed out as well.

Fastest NBA Players of the 2024-25 Season by Team

Riscaher Shows Off Speed In Rookie Campaign

It wasn't quite the season the Atlanta Hawks envisioned, going 40-42 and missing out on the NBA Playoffs for the second straight year. The good news is there were plenty of positives in the long-term for the squad, starting with No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher showing off his agility and speed in his rookie campaign. With Risacher's growth alongside Dyson Daniels winning Most Improved Player, look for the Hawks to make more noise next season.

Bona Among Big Men With Foot Speed

One would think this list would be peppered with guards, but in the modern NBA, big men have to pull their weight and keep up with high-powered offenses. Look no further than Philadelphia, where rookie Adem Bona actually logged the fastest MPH time across the league. Bona - a 6'10 power forward who weighs in at 235 - appeared in 58 games this past season, averaging 5.8 PPG, 4.2 TRB and 1.2 blocks a game.

Also representing big men well in the speed category was veteran Alex Len on the Lakers, who can have fun next season in L.A. showing the above chart to LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Veteran Kris Dunn Shows Out

The speed of Kris Dunn helped the veteran post a nice comeback season in L.A., where he joined the Clippers starting lineup and helped the club to the 5th seed in the Western Conference. Dunn, the former 5th overall pick, brought a defensive compliment to the terrific - but often injured Kawhi Leonard - and flourished with assistant coach Jeff Van Gundy's approach to playing off the ball. And at age 31, it's something to be the fastest player on any NBA team, let alone a playoff squad.