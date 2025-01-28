Lauri Markkanen News: Comes close to double-double

Markkanen ended Monday's 125-110 loss to the Bucks with 19 points (8-18 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes.

Markkanen had a rough shooting performance from three-point range after missing 10 of his 12 attempts, but he still posted a decent stat line while ending just one rebound shy of a double-double. The struggles of the team have clearly impacted Markkanen, but all things considered, he remains the lone Utah player who's worth trusting on a game-to-game basis regardless of the format.