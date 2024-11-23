Lauri Markkanen News: Posts impressive scoring night

Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 victory over the Knicks.

Markkanen led the offensive charge for the Jazz, and he did so by scorching the nets everywhere he attempted a shot. The Arizona product also neared a double-double with the help of a strong night on the glass, finishing second on his squad in boards behind John Collins' 13-rebound night. Markkanen has looked sharp of late, averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five appearances.