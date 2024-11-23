Lauri Markkanen News: Posts impressive scoring night
Markkanen supplied 34 points (11-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 victory over the Knicks.
Markkanen led the offensive charge for the Jazz, and he did so by scorching the nets everywhere he attempted a shot. The Arizona product also neared a double-double with the help of a strong night on the glass, finishing second on his squad in boards behind John Collins' 13-rebound night. Markkanen has looked sharp of late, averaging 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now