LeBron James News: Shines in victory Thursday

James recorded 38 points (15-25 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

The superstar finished with 30-plus points for the eighth time through 30 regular-season appearances this year, posting a game-high mark in scoring with Anthony Davis (ankle) sidelined. James also logged a season high in threes made while torching the nets. Over his last five outings, the 40-year-old has averaged 30.4 points, 8.4 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 35.2 minutes per contest.