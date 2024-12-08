Leonard Miller News: Posts double-double in G League

Miller finished with 12 points (4-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 37 minutes in Saturday's 104-91 G League loss to Windy City.

In 11 G League contests this season Miller has averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 37.4 minutes. The 21-year-old forward possesses a spot on Minnesota's 15-man roster but isn't a regular part of the NBA rotation and is expected to see most of his opportunities in the G League moving forward.