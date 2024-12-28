Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lester Quinones headshot

Lester Quinones News: Solid final line despite turnovers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Quinones produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 111-108 win over the Raptors 905.

It wasn't Quinones' day from downtown, but he still managed to make an impact in the scoring column and finished second on his team in assists. The 24-year-old struggled to take care of the basketball, which has been a recurring theme of late. He's committed 19 turnovers over his last three appearances.

Lester Quinones
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now