Lester Quinones News: Solid final line despite turnovers

Quinones produced 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 111-108 win over the Raptors 905.

It wasn't Quinones' day from downtown, but he still managed to make an impact in the scoring column and finished second on his team in assists. The 24-year-old struggled to take care of the basketball, which has been a recurring theme of late. He's committed 19 turnovers over his last three appearances.