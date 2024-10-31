Lindy Waters News: Struggles with first unit

Waters logged three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 win over New Orleans.

The absences of Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (back) has forced coach Steve Kerr to explore the team's depth, and he opted for Lindy Waters to start over Buddy Hield after a good performance off the bench in the first game against the Pelicans. The success was not replicated in the rematch, and he struggled for much of his 30 minutes on the floor. Waters may have avoided a trip back to the G League based on his early success, but he'll sink down the depth chart once the team is fully healthy.