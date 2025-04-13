Lonnie Walker News: Career-high-tying scoring in loss
Walker supplied 31 points (11-23 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Bulls.
Walker tied his career high in points while knocking down a game- and career-best eight triples. The 26-year-old has been solid during his limited time in Philadelphia, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers, 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks across 23.8 minutes per contest in 20 regular-season outings. Even if the Sixers don't exercise their team option in Walker's contract next season, he has certainly put on a strong audition for teams around the league after spending the early part of the season with Lithuania's BC Zalgiris.
