Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Likely out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 12:57pm

Ball (wrist) is officially doubtful for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Heat.

Ball will likely miss a 23rd straight game due to a sprained right wrist. The veteran guard's season will end if he doesn't suit up, and Chicago cannot advance in the Play-In Tournament. The team should continue to lean on Kevin Huerter and Dalen Terry (calf) to shoulder the load in the backcourt.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now