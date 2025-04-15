Lonzo Ball Injury: Likely out Wednesday
Ball (wrist) is officially doubtful for Wednesday's Play-In Game against the Heat.
Ball will likely miss a 23rd straight game due to a sprained right wrist. The veteran guard's season will end if he doesn't suit up, and Chicago cannot advance in the Play-In Tournament. The team should continue to lean on Kevin Huerter and Dalen Terry (calf) to shoulder the load in the backcourt.
