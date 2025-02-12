Lonzo Ball Injury: Officially ruled out

Ball (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ball missed last Wednesday's game, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to injury management of his left knee, but then he got sick and will miss his third straight game due to an illness. The veteran point guard should be fine when the Bulls return to action Feb. 20 in New York.