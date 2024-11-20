Lonzo Ball Injury: Return pushed back further

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Ball (wrist) will need all of next week to continue ramping up before potentially returning to game action, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ball has not played since Oct. 28 after sustaining between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 sprain in his right wrist. Though Ball has been able to do some shooting, he still hasn't been cleared for full basketball activities, leaving his target date for a return somewhat hazy. Ball's ongoing absence should continue to open up more playing time for Ayo Dosunmu on the second unit.