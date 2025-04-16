Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball headshot

Lonzo Ball Injury: Ruled out for Play-In Game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

Ball will miss a 23rd consecutive game due to a wrist sprain. The veteran guard still has a chance to return to the floor for Chicago, depending on how things pan out in the Play-In Tournament. Kevin Huerter will continue to shoulder the load in the backcourt along with Dalen Terry, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jevon Carter.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
