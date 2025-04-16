Lonzo Ball Injury: Ruled out for Play-In Game
Ball (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Ball will miss a 23rd consecutive game due to a wrist sprain. The veteran guard still has a chance to return to the floor for Chicago, depending on how things pan out in the Play-In Tournament. Kevin Huerter will continue to shoulder the load in the backcourt along with Dalen Terry, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jevon Carter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now