Lonzo Ball Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Ball (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.
Ball missed last Wednesday's game, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to injury management of his left knee, but then he got sick and missed the next two games, including the first half of Chicago's current back-to-back. Ball will likely remain sidelined Wednesday, Chicago's final game before the All-Star break, but he should be fine when the Bulls return to action Feb. 20 in New York.
