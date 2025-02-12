Fantasy Basketball
Lonzo Ball Injury: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Ball (illness) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Ball missed last Wednesday's game, the second night of a back-to-back set, due to injury management of his left knee, but then he got sick and missed the next two games, including the first half of Chicago's current back-to-back. Ball will likely remain sidelined Wednesday, Chicago's final game before the All-Star break, but he should be fine when the Bulls return to action Feb. 20 in New York.

Lonzo Ball
Chicago Bulls
