Lonzo Ball News: Good to go Friday

Ball (wrist) said he'll play in Friday's game against the Celtics, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Ball has been dealing with a right wrist sprain and will remain under a minutes restriction. Coach Billy Donovan said Friday that the point guard will remain limited to roughly 15 minutes per game, though he hopes Ball will get up to 20 minutes soon, according to Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com. The 27-year-old returned from a 15-game absence in Wednesday's loss to the Magic, during which he tallied six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four steals, three assists, two blocks and one rebound in 15 minutes.