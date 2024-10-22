Lonzo Ball News: Will have major restrictions

Coach Billy Donovan said Tuesday that Ball (knee) will likely play 14-16 minutes during Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pelicans, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

It's safe to assume Ball, who saw game action during the preseason for the first time since January of 2022, will face heavy minute restrictions for the entire season. He looked sharp during his limited preseason action, showcasing the improved three-point shot he developed before knee injuries derailed his career. However, if he's consistently playing less than 20 minutes, it'll be difficult for Ball to crack fantasy radars in standard leagues.