Luka Doncic headshot

Luka Doncic Injury: Active during Friday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 1:30pm

Coach Jason Kidd said Doncic (heel) did some on-court work during Friday's practice, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Doncic sat out of Thursday's loss to the Clippers due to a left heel contusion, though he is ramping up his workload ahead of Saturday's rematch against the Clippers. The superstar should be considered questionable at best for Saturday's game until the team provides an update Friday night. If Doncic remains sidelined, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased roles.

Luka Doncic
Dallas Mavericks
