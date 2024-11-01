Luka Doncic News: Game-high 29 points Thursday

Doncic amassed 29 points (12-25 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 57 of the Mavericks' 102 points Thursday, but the superstar duo were unable to pull off the fourth-quarter comeback. Doncic was unusually quiet in his rebounding and assists in the loss, but that should be viewed as an anomaly as he averaged 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds across 70 games during the 2023-24 regular season.