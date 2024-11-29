Luke Kennard News: Limited role Friday

Kennard amassed three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over New Orleans.

Kennard played fewer than 20 minutes for the first time in the past seven games. With the Grizzlies starting to get healthy for the first time in what feels like years, Kennard's role is likely to be somewhat sporadic based on how he is shooting the ball on any given night. At this point, he is more of a three-point specialist who struggles to contribute elsewhere.