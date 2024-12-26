Luke Kennard News: Scores 15 points off bench

Kennard notched 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 155-126 win over Toronto.

Kennard co-led the Grizzlies' bench in the scoring Thursday with Scotty Pippen, and the former finished second on Memphis in assists behind Ja Morant (nine). It was a solid bounce-back performance for Kennard, who had scored just four points over the two games prior to Thursday's contest. The 28-year-old southpaw guard is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 19.8 minutes per game.