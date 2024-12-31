Luke Kennard News: Scores season-high 17 points

Kennard closed with 17 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 win over the Suns.

Kennard played at least 27 minutes for the second straight game, both of which have been productive outings. Memphis is once again dealing with multiple injuries, although unlike last season, they remain a highly competitive team in the Western Conference. Having flashed some playmaking upside in the past, Kennard could be called upon to handle the ball a bit more, at least for the short term.