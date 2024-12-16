Luke Kennard News: Solid line in return to action

Kennard (Illness) tallied 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes in Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Kennard had missed three straight games due to an illness before being cleared to return to action Friday against the Nets. He ultimately didn't play in the Grizzlies' 135-119 win that day, as he may just have been available in an emergency. After getting some more time to regain conditioning, Kennard rejoined the rotation Sunday and came through with a productive line during his time on the court. Though Kennard remains one of the NBA's most lethal long-range shooters and has shown improved skills as a distributor during his time in Memphis, he likely won't have the opportunity to earn more minutes while the Grizzlies have all of their key guards and wings available except for Vince Williams (ankle).