Luke Kornet headshot

Luke Kornet News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:32pm

Kornet is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

The Celtics will be shorthanded in the frontcourt due to the absences of Al Horford (toe) and Kristaps Porzingis (illness), so Kornet will get the start at center. The big man is averaging 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in his previous 12 starts this season.

Luke Kornet
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
