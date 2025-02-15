Malachi Flynn News: Dominant in win
Flynn played 37 minutes Thursday during Austin's 108-88 win over South Bay and logged 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block.
Flynn had a dominant outing during Thursday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and assists. The 26-year-old has been on a hot streak recently, scoring 20 or more points in six consecutive games and 17 times total on the season.
Malachi Flynn
Free Agent
