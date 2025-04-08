Malachi Flynn News: Team-high 32 points not enough

Flynn generated 32 points (13-25 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 G League Western Conference Finals loss to the Stockton Kings.

Although Flynn led the team in points and dimes, it wasn't enough to lift the club to the final round of the G League playoffs. The 2020 first-rounder still delivered a standout G League campaign, averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes while shooting 47.2 percent from the field over 38 games (34 starts) across the regular season and postseason.