Malik Monk Injury: Picks up calf injury

Monk won't return to Monday's game against the Pistons after suffering a left calf injury, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports. He totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist in six minutes prior to exiting.

Monk appeared to suffer the calf injury at some point during the first quarter and was quickly ruled out by the medical staff. The extent of the injury is unknown at this time. Markelle Fultz and Devin Carter should pick up more minutes in the backcourt the rest of the way Monday in Monk's absence.