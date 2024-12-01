Malik Monk News: Gets start Sunday

Monk will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Spurs, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Keon Ellis will slide to the bench and Malik Monk will make his first start as a member of the Kings. In his last three games since returning from an ankle injury, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate has averaged 23.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 32.3 minutes per game.