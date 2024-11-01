Marcus Smart Injury: Considered week-to-week

Smart, who has been ruled out of Saturday's game versus the 76ers, sustained a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of Wednesday's matchup against the Nets and will be considered week-to-week.

The shorthanded Grizzlies' backcourt will be without Desmond Bane (oblique) and Smart on a week-to-week basis. Smart and Bane are also expected to join Cam Spencer (ankle) and Vince Williams (lower leg) on the sideline for an extended period of time. In a depleted backcourt, Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura are all candidates for an increased role.