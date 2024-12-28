Marcus Smart Injury: Out at least two more weeks
Smart was diagnosed with a partial tear of the proximal extensor hood of his right index finger and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Smart suffered the injury on Dec. 21 but further testing revealed he's dealing with a partially torn tendon in his right index finger. He'll be sidelined for at least two more weeks, making the earliest date he could return Jan. 11 for a game against Minnesota. Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Luke Kennard should continue to see expanded roles in the Memphis backcourt.
