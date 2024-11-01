Fantasy Basketball
Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:32pm

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

The 30-year-old left Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn after playing just six minutes due to a right ankle sprain. The shorthanded Grizzlies' backcourt will be without Desmond Bane (oblique), Luke Kennard (foot) and Smart -- among others -- meaning Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura are all candidates for an increased role. There is no timetable for Smart's return, though his next chance to play will come Monday against the Nets.

