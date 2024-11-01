Marcus Smart Injury: Ruled out Saturday vs. Philly

Smart (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers.

The 30-year-old left Wednesday's game versus Brooklyn after playing just six minutes due to a right ankle sprain. The shorthanded Grizzlies' backcourt will be without Desmond Bane (oblique), Luke Kennard (foot) and Smart -- among others -- meaning Scotty Pippen, Jaylen Wells and Yuki Kawamura are all candidates for an increased role. There is no timetable for Smart's return, though his next chance to play will come Monday against the Nets.