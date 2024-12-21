Marcus Smart Injury: Suffers finger injury

Smart was doubtful to return to Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a left index finger injury. He didn't play in the second half.

Smart was unlikely to retake the floor Saturday after suffering a finger injury in the first half, and as expected, he didn't return to the game in the second half. While he's sidelined, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard could see more action. Specifics regarding the injury are unknown at this time, but Smart's next chance to return will come against the Clippers on Monday.