Marcus Smart News: Officially cleared

Smart (ankle) is active and will come off the bench Wednesday versus the Lakers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Smart's clearance comes as expected after it was reported earlier in the day Wednesday that he was on track to play. It's a triumphant return for Memphis, as the team is tied for fourth in the Western Conference with seven wins -- the majority of which have come without Smart. Smart should slot back into a 20-25 minute role immediately, although he's averaging just 7.0 points on 23.5 percent shooting across his four healthy contests this year.