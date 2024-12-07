Marcus Smart News: Playing vs. Boston
Smart (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Smart was initially listed as questionable to play Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. However, he's done enough to suit up and will play in Boston for the first time since being traded by the Celtics in June of 2023 in a package centered around Smart and Kristaps Porzingis. Smart has averaged 14.0 points, 5.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals over 24.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.
