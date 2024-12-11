Fantasy Basketball
Mark Williams Injury: Charlotte happy with ramp-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Williams (foot) remains questionable for Friday's game against Chicago, but coach Charles Lee noted that Williams has done a "great job" acclimating to his workload across three contests since returning from an extended absence, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams body responding well to his first games in nearly a year is an excellent sign. Lee also mentions that "the team will look to add a little more" to Williams' plate moving forward. Charlotte having four days off while the bracket of the Emirates NBA Cup plays out is beneficial timing for the 22-year-old.

