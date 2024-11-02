Mark Williams Injury: Likely several days away from debut

Hornets head coach Charles Lee said Friday that Williams (foot) remains limited to participating in individual workouts, James Plowright of SI.com reports.

While Williams seems to be making gradual progress in his recovery from a left foot tendon strain after ditching his walking boot a few weeks ago, Plowright suggests that the third-year center is likely at least 5-to-7 days away from making his season debut, in a best-case scenario. Before the team maps out a potential return date for Williams, he'll need to take part in multiple team practices. Nick Richards has been serving as the Hornets' starting center through the first five games of the season, but he exited Friday's 124-109 loss to the Celtics with a shoulder injury and looks to be day-to-day. The Hornets may have to run more small-ball lineups featuring Grant Williams or Moussa Diabate at center if Richards is sidelined along with Mark Williams.