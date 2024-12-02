Mark Williams Injury: May debut Tuesday

Williams (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Williams is listed as something other than out for the first time this season and appears on track to make his debut Tuesday, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com. Given the big man's injury history, he'll likely face heavy restrictions if given the green light. Plus, Moussa Diabate has been playing well and Nick Richards is available after missing 14 straight games in December, leaving Williams' path to immediate minutes cloudy.