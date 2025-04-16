Mark Williams News: Healthy entering offseason

During his exit interview Monday, Williams said he's feeling good and healthy entering the offseason, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams miss Sunday's regular-season finale to manage a left foot injury, though it was likely a precaution. His back was a much larger issue this season, though he told reporters that he noticed a positive difference in January when the Hornets eased his restrictions. He ended the regular season with 44 appearances, posting averages of 15.3 points on 60.4 percent shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.