Markelle Fultz News: Plays two minutes in loss
Fultz closed with no counting stats in two minutes during Wednesday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Mavericks.
Fultz's season with the Kings comes to an end in disappointing fashion, as he didn't see much action in the Play-In Game loss to Dallas on Wednesday. The former No. 1 overall pick played 21 games for Sacramento and rarely saw the floor, averaging just 8.8 minutes per game over that span.
