Matas Buzelis News: Delivers career-high mark in loss

Buzelis recorded 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 142-131 loss to the Grizzlies.

Buzelis scored in double digits just for the second time this season, and this was the rookie's best scoring mark of the campaign. As good as he looked Saturday, Buzelis' playing time has been inconsistent, and he's played more than 15 minutes just five times all season long. That's enough reason to avoid rostering Buzelis in most formats, as he doesn't see enough time to be a valuable fantasy contributor in most formats.