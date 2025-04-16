Max Christie News: Bench role against Sacramento

Christie will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Christie was in the starting lineup for the regular-season finale against the Grizzlies. However, he'll head back to the bench for Wednesday's game in the Play-In Tournament. In 42 games in a reserve role during the regular season, the third-year guard averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.