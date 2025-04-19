Max Christie News: Solid outing off bench

Christie finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 21 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game loss to the Grizzlies.

Christie's quality bench scoring wasn't enough for the Mavericks to avoid elimination from playoff contention. The 22-year-old was traded from the Lakers to the Mavericks in February and instantly became a major factor in Dallas' rotation. Across Christie's 32 regular-season appearances for Dallas, including 11 starts, he averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.4 minutes.