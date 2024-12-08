Max Strus Injury: Returns to NBA club

The Cavaliers recalled Strus (ankle) from the G League's Cleveland Charge on Saturday.

Strus was assigned to the G League on Friday and returned to the NBA club Saturday, but the Charge didn't have a game during that span, so the sharpshooter presumably got another practice in. It's unclear how much work Strus was able to do, but this was his second stint with the Charge this week, suggesting he's ramping up for a return to game action. When cleared to make his season debut, Strus will likely face heavy restrictions.